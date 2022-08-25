5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 25–28

Photograph by John Phillips/Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures

Lady Gaga

When: August 26, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Truist Park

Cost: Tickets start at $70

Details: Lady Gaga fans have been waiting for this postponed tour since 2020, but at long last, the Chromatica Ball comes to Truist Park this weekend. Expect impressive outfits, of course.

LANY

When: August 25, 7 p.m.

Where: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Cost: Tickets start at $26.50

Details: The indie pop band bring their Summer Forever Tour to Buckhead, with special guests Surfaces.

Grant Park Summer Shade Festival

When: August 27-28

Where: Grant Park

Cost: Free

Details: It’s the 20th anniversary of this end-of-summer celebration, which will feature two days of live music, plenty of food, a 5K, free kids’ activities, and an artists’ market.

International Dog Day at Eventide

When: August 26, 4-10 p.m.

Where: Eventide Brewing

Cost: Free

Details: Calling all dog lovers: Bring a donation for PAWS Atlanta and you’ll get a free pint at this Grant Park brewery. PAWS will have adoptable dogs at the event, which will also feature fun pet gear for sale, dog caricatures, and a dog-owner look-a-like contest, the winner of which will get free beer for a year.

BronzeLens Film Festival

When: Through August 28

Where: Various locations, including Landmark Midtown Art Cinema and IPIC Atlanta Colony Square

Cost: Varies; day passes start at $75

Details: Now in its 13th year, BronzeLens celebrates local filmmakers of color and serves as a Oscar-qualifying festival for short films. In addition to several film, short film, and documentary screenings, this weekend’s festivities will also include film industry panels, a special Sunday brunch event, and BronzeLens’s own awards.