5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: June 22–28

Photograph by Stuart Reeves Photography

Jamaica National Dance Theatre Company Recital

When: June 24 to June 25

Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall

Cost: $60-$100

Details: Take the weekend to get lost in the art of singing and dancing at the 60th Anniversary of this innovative dance company. Enjoy traditional music with modern and classical ballet forms incorporating Jamaican, African, and South American cultures.

The Wiz Atlanta

When: Now through July 2

Where: Southwest Arts Center

Cost: $20-$50

Details: Kenny Leon directed this musical—a retelling of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz that debuted on Broadway in 1975 and later became a film starring Diana Ross and Michael Jackson—for four years at True Colors Theatre Company as a vehicle to show off young talent back in the aughts. Now, director Brian Jordan Jr. (BET’s Sistas) showcases a new class of talented Atlanta actors.

WABE MixTape Block Party

When: June 25

Where: Woodruff Arts Center’s Callaway Plaza

Cost: Free

Details: Celebrate the 75th Anniversary of WABE with a one-of-a-kind concert featuring the 2023 NPR Tiny Desk Contest Winner, Little Moon, along with a showcase of up-and-coming Atlanta-based Indie artists, local vendors, and food.

CoComelon Party Time

When: Now through July 3

Where: 103 West Paces Ferry Road Northwest

Cost: $30 for children over one year old

Details: Let the excitement of your child’s favorite show come to life with the immersive CoComelon experience. Kids can guide themselves through a variety of interactive party and play opportunities and even spend time at a meet-and-greet with the characters they see on TV.

Atlanta Canada Fest

When: June 24

Where: The Garden Club at Wild Heaven Brewery (West End)

Cost: $23-$28

Details: This annual celebration of all things Canadian features fun, traditional cuisine like poutine and Montreal smoked meat sandwiches, street hockey and curling, performances from Canadian musicians, and kids’ crafts. The BeltLine-adjacent venue is perfect for taking a post-festival stroll.