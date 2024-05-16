5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: May 16-22

Photograph by Isadora Pennington

Exhibit opening of Rhythm and Resilience: The Artistry of Sam Middleton

When: May 17, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: Hammonds House Museum

Cost: $5-$10, free for museum members

Details: Middleton, a pioneering mixed-media artist who grew up amidst the Harlem Renaissance and took inspiration from living in the Netherlands, will get fresh consideration in a new exhibit at the Hammonds House Museum in West End. The exhibit, which runs through August, will kick off with an opening reception on Friday evening. Enjoy small bites and music while you peruse Middleton’s enlightened work.

Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals

When: May 17-18

Where: Underground Atlanta

Cost: $20

Details: Atlanta will host the national finals for Red Bull’s street dance competition, featuring a face-off between sixteen finalists, some of the most talented street dancers in the country. The winner—decided by crowd vote—will head to the World Finals in India later this year. There will also be dance workshops in multiple styles, open to anyone, and a performance from hip-hop icon Soulja Boy. This high-octane event is open to all ages, so bring even the littlest dancers.

Marietta Greek Festival

When: May 17-19

Where: Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, Marietta

Cost: $5, kids under 12 free

Details: Opa! Enjoy all things Greek—notably food, but also music, dance, faith, art, and again, food—at this popular annual festival hosted by Marietta’s Greek Orthodox Church. All three days feature a lineup of dance performances showcasing traditional and contemporary Greek dance styles, as well as “learn to dance” classes open to anyone who wants to learn. There’s also an artist market and tours of the beautiful, Byzantine-style church. And, of course, food to delight the senses: dolmades, spanakopita, baklava, souvlaki . . . you may have to come back multiple days to enjoy the entire menu.

Virginia-Highland Porchfest

When: May 18, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Virginia-Highland

Cost: Free

Details: The leafy neighborhood of Virginia-Highland becomes the city’s most vibrant outdoor festival for this one-day-only event. Dozens of bands will play live music from porches around Virginia-Highland, most of them scattered along Barnett Street, Adair Avenue, and surrounding streets. There’s also a Kids Corner play area, a costume-filled 1k Rock n’ Run, and artist vendors, plus food and drinks from local food trucks.

Indie Craft Experience Summer Market

When: May 19, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Monday Night Brewing Garage

Cost: $5, kids under 12 free

Details: Peruse a wide array of local artists and crafts makers at this market pop-up, located inside Monday Night Brewing Garage off the Westside BeltLine. Pick up everything from handmade cards and candles to jewelry, paintings, and local coffee—great gifts for graduates, teacher thank-yous, and anyone else in need of a thoughtful local gift. Come early for a free favor: the first 100 people in line get a custom Indie Craft Experience tote bag.

Sports corner: Atlanta home games

The Braves host the San Diego Padres at Truist Park for a four-game matchup May 17-20. Info here.

host the San Diego Padres at Truist Park for a four-game matchup May 17-20. Info here. The Atlanta Dream host the Dallas Wings for their first home game of the 2024 season at Gateway Center Arena in College Park. Info here.