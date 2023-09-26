A book lover’s guide to Atlanta

Independent bookstores

44th & 3rd

451 Lee Street Southwest, West End

This family-owned source presents “the richness, diversity, and genius of Black expression.”

A Capella Books

208 Haralson Avenue Northeast, Inman Park

Atlanta’s only intown, full-service bookstore partners with many book events and authors.

Atlanta Vintage Books

3660 Clairmont Road, Chamblee

This institution stocks more than 80,000 used, new, collectible, and vintage books.

The Book Bird

32 North Avondale Road, Avondale Estates

This pop-up at the Banjo Lounge coffee shop invites lingering.

Book Exchange

2932 Canton Road, Marietta



Book Miser

3822 Roswell Road, Marietta



Book Nook

1547 Roswell Road, Marietta



Half Price Books

1205 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta

East Cobb is home to at least four thriving used bookstores.

Book Worm

4451 Marietta Street, Powder Springs

A local favorite named Best of Georgia by the Georgia Business Journal.

Bookish

1188 Glenwood Avenue Southeast, East Atlanta

New and used books, with a focus on diverse fiction and social justice–oriented nonfiction.

Brave + Kind Bookshop

722 West College Avenue, Oakhurst

An intentionally curated selection of inclusive, diverse books for children and young adults.

Charis Books & More

184 South Candler Street, Decatur

In partnership with Agnes Scott College, this shop fosters sustainable feminist communities, social justice, and diverse and marginalized voices.

Eagle Eye

2076 North Decatur Road, Decatur

Located near Emory, this independent bookshop celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

For Keeps Books

171 Auburn Avenue, Downtown

A cross between a store and a reading room, with rare and classic Black publications.

FoxTale Book Shoppe

105 East Main Street, Woodstock

A community favorite known for supporting authors, book clubs, writing classes, children’s programs, and special events.

Johns Creek Books & Gifts

6000 Medlock Bridge Parkway, Johns Creek

A wide variety of titles for children and adults.

Listening Tree

2308 Candler Road, Decatur

This parent-owned children’s bookstore focuses on Black voices. They offer a book club and an entrepreneurs club for kids.

Lit Diaries

2057 Main Street Northwest, Riverside

A new book lounge and event space

Little Shop of Stories

133A East Court Square, Decatur

A longtime favorite children’s bookstore on the Square.

Lucian Books & Wine

3005 Peachtree Road, Buckhead

Artful books in an equally artful restaurant.

Medu Bookstore

Greenbriar Mall, 2841 Greenbriar Parkway Southwest

One of Atlanta’s largest Black-owned bookstores.

Poe & Company Bookstore

1890 Heritage Walk, Milton

A family-oriented bookstore and coffee shop in downtown Crabapple.

The Reading Attic

21 West Park Square, Marietta

A new, mother and daughter–owned shop specializing in children’s books and Georgia authors.

Posman Books

This small New York–based, family-owned chain has two metro locations, Ponce City Market and Avalon.

Read Shop

4300 Paces Ferry Road, Vinings

Created by the owners of the Merchant gift shop in Krog Street Market, this tightly curated bookshop also has a coffee bar.

Tall Tales Book Shop

2105 Lavista Road, Toco Hills

A longtime resource known for customer service.

Vibrary

970 Main Street, Stone Mountain

A wine and book bar

Virginia Highland Books

1034 North Highland Avenue, Virginia-Highland

Located in a historic two-story brick building, this cozy neighborhood store is designed for lingering.

Essential books that explain today’s Atlanta

1. The Souls of Black Folk

by W.E.B. Du Bois (1903)

2. The Evidence of Things Not Seen

by James Baldwin (1985)

3. Peachtree Road

by Anne Rivers Siddons (1991)

4. Driving Miss Daisy

by Alfred Uhry (1993)

5. Where Peachtree Meets Sweet Auburn: The Saga of Two Families and the Making of Atlanta

by Gary M. Pomerantz (1996)

6. The Temple Bombing

by Melissa Fay Greene (1996)

7. Those Bones Are Not My Child

by Toni Cade Bambara (1999)

8. A Man in Full

by Tom Wolfe (2001)

9. Leaving Atlanta

by Tayari Jones (2002)

10. And the Dead Shall Rise

by Steve Oney (2003)

11. White Flight: Atlanta and the Making of Modern Conservatism

by Kevin M. Kruse (2005)

12. Rage in the Gate City: The Story of the 1906 Atlanta Race Riot

by Rebecca Burns (2009)

13. The Legend of the Black Mecca: Politics and Class in the Making of Modern Atlanta

by Maurice J. Hobson (2017)

14. Flight Path: A Search for Roots beneath the World’s Busiest Airport

by Hannah Palmer (2017)

15. Things I Should Have Told My Daughter: Lies, Lessons & Love Affairs

by Pearl Cleage (2018)

16. A Culinary History of Atlanta

by Akila Sankar McConnell (2019)

17. Chronicling Stankonia: The Rise of the Hip-Hop South

by Regina Bradley (2021)

18. A Night at the Sweet Gum Head: Drag, Drugs, Disco, and Atlanta’s Gay Revolution

by Martin Padgett (2021)

19. Peach State: Poems

by Adrienne Su (2021)

20. Gold Diggers: A Novel

by Sanjena Sathian (2022)

21. Red Hot City: Housing, Race, and Exclusion in Twenty-First Century Atlanta

by Dan Immergluck (2022)

22. Keeping the Chattahoochee: Reviving and Defending a Great Southern River

by Sally Bethea (2023)

Book events

Missing the Decatur Book Festival? Atlanta offers many other chances to meet your favorite authors. Here are a few:

For more than 20 years, the Book Festival of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta has brought Oscar and Pulitzer Prize winners, plus other best-selling authors to Atlanta. This year’s edition will be held October 28 through November 18.

Agnes Scott College’s 52nd Annual Writers’ Festival, coming this spring, is the oldest continuous literary event in Georgia.

In addition to book events at local bookstores, schools, and libraries, the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, the Georgia Center for the Book, and the Atlanta History Center host regular author talks that are open to the public.

Atlanta is home to both the National Book Club Conference and Indie Love, which showcase Black authors during the summer.

And if you don’t mind driving, visit the Savannah Book Festival (February), the Dahlonega Literary Festival (spring), and events hosted by the Georgia Writers Museum in Eatonton.

This article appears in our September 2023 issue.