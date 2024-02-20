Georgia-based and Georgia-grown, Gray Television has transformed into an undeniable powerhouse in the media industry. The company now operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets across the nation. Even with an ever-expanding footprint, Gray Television has never lost sight of its beginnings. The Atlanta-based company has a rich history in Georgia, making its first mark on the television business in 1954 with WALB in Albany. Gray now owns a television station in every market in the state, and has a strong commitment to serving Georgians in every single way.

This company invests in the community it calls home. In November 2023, Gray Television announced the completion of a project that is expected to create more than 4,000 jobs and encourage economic growth around the metro Atlanta area. Assembly Studios is a first-class television and film studio located at Assembly Atlanta in Doraville, Georgia. Adjacent to Gray Television’s Third Rail Studios, the former home of the General Motors Assembly Plant now boasts 19 sound stages ready to support Georgia’s rapidly growing film industry.

Notably, Gray Television was committed to reducing the impact construction of Assembly Atlanta had on the environment. 88 acres of concrete and existing structure on the site was recycled, and no concrete was hauled off site or shipped to landfills. Steel and rebar that was previously on the site was also recycled, and all stormwater structures are above ground to ensure a healthier and more natural flow of water. Gray Television has implemented day-to-day efforts in operations at Assembly Atlanta that will continue to support its sustainability initiative.

That concern for sustainability has roots in the heart Gray Television has for its viewers across the country and here in Georgia. The company is passionate about informing viewers in all of Georgia’s markets about the latest news and important information they need to know within each of their unique communities. Gray Television is proud to be a household name in Atlanta (WANF), Albany (WALB), Augusta (WRDW), Columbus (WTVM), Savannah (WTOC), and the MeTV affiliate in Macon.

Gray Television will bring viewers in all of those markets together to cheer on teams from across the state on Peachtree Sports Network. Gray Television’s new sports broadcast channel will broadcast live games from the College Park Skyhawks of the NBA G-League, high school football through Score Atlanta, hockey from the Atlanta Gladiators and the Savannah Ghost Pirates of the ECHL, the Georgia Swarm of the National Lacrosse League, and ultimate disc from the Atlanta Hustle of the American Ultimate Disc League. It launched in Atlanta in October 2023 but viewers in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, and Savannah will get to join in the action when it hits the airwaves in those markets.

Gray Television is also partnering with the Atlanta Hawks. Gray Television’s Peachtree TV will broadcast almost every Friday night Hawks game for the remainder of the 2023-24 NBA season. Thanks to Peachtree Sports Network, viewers in Gray’s markets across the state won’t miss out on what’s happening on the court. Gray will simulcast these games on its television stations in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, and Savannah in Georgia and in Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville, and Montgomery in Alabama.

Gray Television provides its viewers with even more valuable content with Local News Live and InvestigateTV+. Local News Live’s goal is to tell the top stories that grab the nation’s attention but from a local news perspective. The streaming news network takes advantage of Gray Television’s large pool of local journalists throughout the country and showcases important stories from their communities. Local News Live’s signature show airs at 2:00pm (ET). But, viewers can watch 24/7 on more than 500 Gray Television station websites, connected TV apps, and mobile apps. It’s also available on Gray stations during non-local news hours on several FAST channels.

InvestigateTV+ leverages resources from Gray Television’s 113 television markets to uncover problems and, many times, lead to solutions. Gray’s local stations across all of its markets broadcast both the weekday program (InvestigateTV+) and the weekend program (InvestigateTV). Gray also extended the availability of these programs to nonowned local television stations operating beyond its station footprint.

From small beginnings decades ago in Albany, Georgia to a leading media company with nationwide coverage, Gray Television has been and always will be committed to connecting with communities and keeping news local.