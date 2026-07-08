By the Numbers: The Peachtree Road Race at 57

Courtesy of Atlanta Track Club

This Fourth of July, 60,000 runners will line up near Lenox Square Mall for the 57th iteration of the world’s largest 10-kilometer race. It has a new name, the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race, but the beloved course—and its brutal “Cardiac Hill” that starts at mile 3—remains the same. Here are some stats about this world-famous event.

Photograph by Emily Schultz



531

Number of submissions for the 2026 T-shirt design contest. The coveted shirts are kept secret until race day and handed out at the finish line; this year, the winning artist was paid $5,700, corresponding with the Peachtree’s 57th year.

32:21

Finish time of race winner Jeff Galloway at the inaugural Peachtree Road Race in 1970. (A treasure of the distance-running community, Galloway died this year at age 80.)



146

Estimated number of racers who will also be celebrating their birthdays on July 4

1995

Year the Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design contest was launched. Participants found the 1994 race T-shirt (pictured left) so ugly, some threw them in the yard of the Atlanta Track Club office in revolt.



800

Number of porta-potties installed for the Peachtree Road Race, as of 2025

2:59

Average pace per mile kept by men’s winner Daniel Romanchuk in the 2025 Shepherd Center wheelchair race. Romanchuk, a two-time USA Paralympic gold medalist, finished the course in 18 minutes and 36 seconds, winning the race for the eighth time. He plans to compete in the 2026 race.

This article appears in our July 2026 issue.