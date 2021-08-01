Dragon Con announces its 2021 Covid-19 guidelines: Masks on, no public parade spectators

Photograph courtesy of Dragon Con Photography (c) Dragon Con, Inc.

After going fully virtual in 2020, Dragon Con, Atlanta’s annual ode to all things nerd, is planning to hold its usual five-day, in-person convention on Labor Day weekend. On Sunday morning, officials released their 2021 health and safety guidelines, and a lot of them are what you would expect: masks on, capacity reduced.

Earlier this week, in light rising case numbers as the delta variant of Covid-19 spreads in the U.S., the CDC changed its guidance on masking, stating that vaccinated people should wear masks indoors “in areas of substantial or high transmission,” which, per the CDC’s map, is nearly the entire state of Georgia. The chances of a vaccinated person contracting Covid-19 are still rare and severe cases among the vaccinated are even rarer. But the changed masking guidance is due to a recent CDC study that indicated if a vaccinated person does contract a “breakthrough” infection of the delta variant, their viral load is similar to that of an infected, unvaccinated person, meaning they could transmit the virus easily to another person. Likewise, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Wednesday issued an executive order requiring masks to be worn in all indoor public spaces in the city.

Dragon Con will require attendees to wear masks indoors at all times, regardless of vaccine status. It’s not explicitly clear how this will impact cosplay—whether a Stormtrooper helmet will suffice as a mask, for example. We’ve reached out to Dragon Con for more information and will update this story when we hear back, but regardless, it’s going to be a great year for characters like Bane, Sheik, or Sub-Zero.

The number of attendees will also be capped. According to Dragon Con’s official FAQ, they’re currently expecting an approximately “50 percent reduction from our 2019 numbers.” That year’s estimated attendance was 85,000 people, so half of that would be about 42,500 attendees. (To put some perspective on that figure, when Atlanta United hosted its first full-capacity game earlier this year, it was in front of a crowd of about 40,000.) But, the FAQ cautions, that number could be in flux as pandemic guidelines and restrictions change.

The other biggest change is to the parade, which annually packs Peachtree Street with thousands of spectators. Rather than being free and open to the public, this year, parade spectating will be restricted only to Dragon Con badge holders, and the parade itself will be “smaller than in past years.” It will be televised live on CW69, on YouTube, and as part of the con’s virtual membership.

You can read the full Dragon Con health and safety guidelines here—and here are a few more of the notable points:

To help cut down on crowding, there will be no Saturday day passes sold this year. And to reduce congestion and crowding at badge pickup, no badges will be sold onsite. Instead, con-goers will need to purchase memberships in advance online. Dragon Con’s FAQ also warns they expect to sell-out prior to the con.

Panel rooms and other venues will host 2/3rds of full capacity, and lines will be closed once they reach that capacity. The Walk of Fame (a.k.a. the hall where celebrity guests sign autographs and pose for photos) will have “50 percent fewer guests signing,” along with one-way traffic in the room and limited capacity.

The convention promises expanded badge checks, so have your lanyards ready.

Panel rooms and other programming spaces will be deep cleaned once during the day and overnight daily, with rooms closed for cleaning on a rolling basis. Gaming in AmericasMart Building 1 will be closed form 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily for cleaning.

The kids track will not host its annual kids’ character encounter or family-friendly dance events.

A Dragon Con TV streaming membership will be available for $10 that allows access to live-streamed panels from this year’s convention, as well virtual-only panels from some fan tracks. Some streaming content will also be available for free, according to Dragon Con TV’s FAQ. The convention also plans to once again offer its virtual marketplace, which debuted during last year’s fully virtual con.

Disposable masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the con.

Sorry folks, no refunds or rollovers. The exception to this rule is international fans who live in countries where travel to the U.S. is currently restricted—those folks are encouraged to contact the Dragon Con office directly. The convention will offer a free streaming membership to anyone who purchased tickets but cannot attend.

Con officials encourage fans to get vaccinated and, of course, stay home if they feel ill or have been exposed to someone with Covid-19.