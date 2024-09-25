Due to flood risk, Lifeline Animal Project asks for help fostering or adopting dogs from old Fulton shelter

Photograph by Tetra Images/Getty Images

Atlanta shelter Lifeline Animal Project sent out a call for help across social media today, asking Atlantans to consider temporarily fostering or adopting 60 dogs currently housed at the facility’s former shelter at 860 Marietta Boulevard Northwest. While Lifeline moved its Fulton County shelter to a new, larger facility on Fulton Industrial Boulevard at the end of last year, some dogs had been moved back to the older Marietta Boulevard shelter due to overcrowding. However, with rain already falling ahead of Hurricane Helene’s arrival, Lifeline is concerned about flooding at the Marietta Boulevard shelter.

“The old shelter, built in the 70s, has a history of flooding during large storms, and flash flood warnings are expected in the next few days,” the shelter said in a press release. “We urgently need to find homes for all dogs living at this shelter either temporarily for a few days or permanently through adoptions.”

Lifeline will have the Marietta Boulevard facility open Wednesday until 7 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. for people to see and foster or adopt the dogs. They are also taking donations through their website.

Hurricane Helene is currently predicted to hit Florida by Thursday evening as a potential Category 3 storm. Heavy rain in metro Atlanta is expected Thursday and Friday and many schools and events around metro Atlanta have planned closures—the AJC is keeping a list here.