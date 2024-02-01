If you spend a good portion of your morning removing unwanted hair, listen up! Laser hair removal is the safest and most effective way to get rid of stubble for good. The sooner you begin, the sooner you can start seeing the results you want.

But we get it — laser hair removal is a big decision. However, the benefits of laser hair removal make the investment worth it. Atlanta’s laser hair removal experts and the country’s largest laser hair removal company, Milan Laser Hair Removal, shed some light on the major benefits of laser hair removal.

Permanent results = convenience!

Light from the laser targets and destroys the hair follicles so they can never grow again. When done correctly, laser hair removal results are permanent — many see a change in growth after their first treatment. Hair is constantly in different growth cycles, so multiple treatments are needed to ensure they’re all zapped. The average client at Milan Laser usually needs seven to 10 treatments to be 95%+ hair-free.

New hair follicles can become active due to age, hormones, and genetics, causing new hair to grow. Choose a provider who offers unlimited treatments rather than paying by the session. Some places like Milan Laser will even guarantee your results for life, so there are no touch-up or membership fees that can accumulate to hundreds of dollars a year.

It saves you money over time.

Laser hair removal is an investment, and it’s surprisingly cost-effective! The average person who shaves their legs and underarms spends upwards of $10,000 over a lifetime on razors, shaving cream, and exfoliators. But no one has ever shaved and then never had to again. The regrowth sometimes happens in just a day or two. With waxing, the average person spends $24,000 over a lifetime on salon appointments. Again, this is for temporary results.

On the flip side, since the results of each treatment are permanent, you can view the cost of laser hair removal as an investment rather than an expense. Many providers have different payment options to help make laser hair removal affordable for everyone. For instance, Milan Laser offers affordable laser hair removal payment plans to fit anyone’s budget.

It’s safe for all skin tones.

Laser hair removal is safe and effective for all skin tones with the proper technology. Milan Laser uses the Candela GentleMax Pro, which contains two separate lasers: Nd:YAG and Alexandrite. The Alexandrite is used for lighter skin tones, while the Nd:YAG is best for brown to black skin tones. It’s worth noting that not all providers offering this technology have safety protocols and proper training, so do your research!

But it’s more than just having the right technology. For the safest treatments possible, select a provider with experience treating all skin tones and who knows how to tailor treatments to your skin tone and hair color. Providers at Milan Laser have extensive experience with Alexandrite and Nd:YAG laser technology, and they safely and effectively treat all skin tones and make hair-free skin a reality for everyone.

Bonus skincare benefits!

Aside from impossibly smooth, hair-free skin, the skincare benefits of laser hair removal are myriad. If you deal with “strawberry legs,” the dark spots on the legs filled with oil, dead skin, and bacteria from shaving, laser hair removal can help by removing the dark pigmented hair and reducing the look of strawberry legs.

Everyone who shaves knows a thing or two about nicks, cuts, ingrown hairs, and razor burn. But with laser hair removal, you won’t have to worry about those things again! Laser hair removal can also treat razor bumps or inflammation on the skin and help avoid ingrown hairs and clogged pores from a dull or dirty razor.

It’s less painful than waxing.

Anyone who’s waxed their legs or bikini area knows about the ouch factor. Hair is ripped from the skin, and in delicate areas, this can cause bruising, bleeding, and clogged pores. Once again, this is all for temporary results.

Clients say laser hair removal stings like a rubber band snap, but only for a millisecond. The Candela GentleMax Pro used at Milan Laser works alongside cooling technologies to reduce potential discomfort so clients have the most comfortable experience possible.

It’s quick!

Who has time for shaving and plucking every morning or spending hours on one area with an IPL device? Laser hair removal treatments are so fast they can be done over a lunch hour. No more carving out time every month, every year for waxing appointments, or wasting time on fleeting results.

Are you ready to reap all the benefits of laser hair removal? Call Milan Laser at 833-NO-RAZOR or go for a FREE consultation and one complimentary treatment! Visit a local laser hair removal expert at any of Milan Laser’s Atlanta locations, conveniently located in Alpharetta, Buckhead, Chamblee, Decatur, Gwinnett, McDonough, Newnan, Sandy Springs, Smyrna, and Woodstock.

Keep up with Milan Laser and follow on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook to learn more!

Learn more about laser hair removal in Atlanta.