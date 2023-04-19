Explore the depths of the earth at this Alabama cave preserve

Photography by Joel Silverman

With brilliant columns of light pouring through two keyhole entrances, it’s no wonder Alabama’s Stephens Gap Callahan Cave Preserve makes an appearance on many a bucket list. After a short but rocky hike to the entrance, visitors may descend into the 143-foot-deep cavern via the walk-down path (which is steep and can be wet and slippery—sturdy shoes, helmets, and headlamps are highly recommended), or through the more dramatic vertical shaft opening (which is only accessible with proper rappelling equipment and experience). But the payoff is worth the effort and risk: Once inside, the cavern’s natural pedestal provides the perfect spot from which to view the spectacular surroundings, take photographs, or even propose marriage, as some intrepid romantics have done. During rainy days, a waterfall spills through the vertical shaft, and the sound of rushing

water echoes through the cave; other times mist fills the space, setting

the stage for sunbeams to perform a kaleidoscopic light show.

The cave and preserve are owned and operated by the Southeastern Cave Conservancy. A permit is required to visit this and all other SCCi preserves. Permits are available to this, and other preserves, at permits.scci.org.

This article appears in the Spring/Summer 2023 issue of Southbound.