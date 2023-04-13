Hangin’ Around: A closer look at the Pawleys Island rope hammock

Photography by Iain Bagwell

The Pawleys Island rope hammock has long been a symbol of Southern relaxation, and its latticed, heavy-cotton design was groundbreaking for its time. Before 1889, hammocks were made from canvas or low-quality hemp—hot, rough materials that did not accommodate muggy climates like that of South Carolina. These early hammocks also folded around the occupant’s body and were prone to tipping. Enter Georgetown, South Carolina, riverboat captain Joshua John Ward. Unable to sleep at night and tired of discomfort, “Cap’n Josh” designed a wooden spreader bar, placing one at each end of the hammock with holes through which he ran the rope. His innovation prevented the cocoon effect and allowed air to effectively circulate through the hammock. Today, it’s replicated worldwide.