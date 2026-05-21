L’Ostrica’s seasonal desserts are a study in perfect balance

Courtesy L’Ostrica

Sam Allen has loved baking since she was 17. The Johnson & Wales–trained pastry chef owned her own bakery for seven years, but just over a year ago, she scored her dream job: crafting artful desserts at L’Ostrica in Charlotte, North Carolina. Committed to showcasing fresh, local ingredients, Allen uses seasonal produce from nearby growers like Barbee Farms to create desserts such as the strawberry rhubarb torte. Temperature and timing are big factors in its creation.

“There’s a lot of going in and out of the freezer, so each layer stays intact while the next is prepared,” says Allen. Following a base made from pine nuts, the next layer is strawberry marmalade, then strawberry mousse, and finally a bright rhubarb gelée on top. For some crunch and a well-rounded finish, she creates baked meringue “kisses,” then adds toasted pine nuts, fresh honeycomb, and nettle gastrique, a “super earthy” element that balances the sweetness.

“Part of my baking style is integrating savory flavors that are unexpected,” she says. And even though her focus is pastry, she’s got a favorite entree she suggests trying prior to dessert. “When I see the steak frites go out from the kitchen, I just stare at it—the hand-cut fries and the quality of the beef—it’s mouthwatering.”

This article appears in the Spring 2026 issue of Southbound.