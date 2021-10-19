Now Open: 3 new hotels around the Southeast that are worth checking out

Photo courtesy of Columns

Columns

New Orleans

Located in an 1883 Italianate mansion in the city’s Garden District, the revamped inn is a hip neighborhood hangout. Chef Michael Stoltzfus, best known for his work at nearby Coquette, runs the namesake restaurant and bar.

White Elephant

Palm Beach

The sister hotel of Nantucket’s White Elephant, this Mediterranean-style property eschews Lilly Pulitzer and pastels for animal prints and black-and-white art. Fans of chic Nantucket sushi restaurant Lola 41 will find an outpost of the eatery here.

The Ryder Hotel

Charleston

Year round, the action at this boutique property in the city’s historic district centers around the pool. It’s a place to sink into pastel loungers shaded by oversized umbrellas and sip cocktails designed by Gin & Luck, the group behind Manhattan cocktail institution Death & Co.

This article appears in the Fall/Winter 2021 issue of Southbound.