The reimagined Noelle hotel is a Nashville icon reborn

Nearly a century ago, brothers John and Oscar Noel decided to build the tallest building in Nashville on their family’s downtown lot, introducing a 12-story luxury hotel—fittingly dubbed the Noel Hotel—to the rapidly growing area. For more than 40 years it thrived, hosting the likes of Eleanor Roosevelt and Babe Ruth. After being purchased by a bank in 1972, its doors were closed to overnight guests—that is, until 2017, when it reopened with a refreshed name and look. Enter: Noelle.

A love letter to Nashville, the 224-room property perfectly marries its past and present. The bones of the grand lobby from the 1930s remain intact, with resplendent Tennessee marble walls and columns, intricate crown molding, and other original details, including an ornate water fountain and mail chute. The modern rooms have a polished aesthetic accented by minimalist art deco touches. Along every hallway you’ll find a series of portraits depicting notable Nashvillians; each floor features works by a different local artist, and placards provide background on each piece, giving the hotel a museum-like feel. Its location along Printers Alley and two blocks from Broadway ensures you’re right in the middle of Music City’s action.

Though you’re near a wealth of dining and nightlife options, Noelle makes a case for staying where you are. Its new restaurant, Lona, features upscale Mexican fare in an upbeat atmosphere (order the carne asada tacos and esquites), and freshly renovated rooftop bar Rare Bird is an ideal spot for an espresso martini while taking in the photo-worthy views. Be sure to seek out the moody speakeasy, Hidden Bar—if you can find its entrance behind a nondescript storage-closet door.

Insider Intel

Managing director Ben Thiele shares his Music City musts

Game Night

“Catch a Nashville Predators game at Bridgestone Arena. There isn’t a bad seat in the house, and most tickets are pretty affordable. It’s right down the street from Noelle. The fan base is wild, and the arena is electric.”

Fun in the Sun

“To get outdoors, check out Shelby Bottoms Nature Center and Greenway. It’s close to the city but perfect for tapping into nature, whether you’re running, hiking, or cycling.”

Dealer’s Choice

“Attaboy in East Nashville is a unique speakeasy. They don’t have a menu—just incredibly creative cocktails based on your tastes and preferences made by some of the friendliest bartenders in town.”

