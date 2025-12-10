Travelers are turning to the South for big flavor and unique dining experiences

Photo by Lindsey Shorter

Chef Spotlight: Michael Zentner

Along with his wife and business partner, Courtney, Zentner recently opened Merci, a 26-seat French bistro in a former corner grocery in Charleston. The chef shares details on a popular dish, their adjacent market, and why even on a day off, he’s thinking about food.

Photo by Lindsey Shorter

Good Taste | “The snapper crudo is just salted fish with a lime juice mixture and ajo vierge, which is almond gazpacho with garlic and lemon. It’s topped with herb oil, minced celery, puffed black rice, and chopped almonds. We use few ingredients but treat them carefully for beautifully balanced flavor.”

High Demand | “Petit Merci is our market where you can grab lunch to go. We make sandwiches like you’d get in France—with homemade bread and ingredients like ham and butter, or turkey with arugula pesto and goat cheese. They sell out every day.”

Chef’s Delight | “On a day off, I love going to eat at Iggy’s Pizza Shop or Heavy’s Barburger, or any of the barbecue places here—they’re hard to beat.”

• • •

New and Noteworthy

Photo by Christian Harder

La Duna Paradiso

Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

Locally caught seafood is front and center at this eatery inside Trailborn Surf & Sound hotel. Dishes include grilled local prawns over bucatini carbonara, and seared halibut with eggplant and olive caponata. Top off your meal with a digestif of refreshing housemade limoncello.

Maru

Tampa, Florida

With panoramic views of Tampa Bay, this rooftop bar serves handcrafted cocktails such as Lime in the Coconut, with lemongrass-infused pisco, and Shogun’s Reserve, featuring sesame-infused Japanese whisky. The menu includes oysters, ceviche, handrolls, and caviar service.

Courtesy V Modern Italian

V Modern Italian

Nashville, Tennessee

Promising to feed all five senses (hence the Roman numeral moniker), this hotspot serves up triple-tier antipasti towers, creative pastas, and signature drinks like the Velvet Espresso martini. Murals of Roman deities adorn the walls, and a curated soundtrack takes patrons from chill vibes to late-night beats.

• • •

Courtesy Tennessee Whiskey Trail

Merrymaking

During this annual “Carols & Barrels” event along the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, distilleries and tasting rooms offer seasonal cocktails and festive entertainment. Expect featured drinks such as the Filthy Animal, a nod to the Home Alone Christmas theme at Standard Proof Whiskey Co. in Nashville, or the Merry Mule, made with bourbon, cranberry juice, and a gingerbread man garnish at Cascade Hollow Distillery Co. in Tullahoma. Nov. 17–Jan. 4.

• • •

Michelin Guide American South

The chance to earn one of the world’s most prestigious culinary designations is no longer just for urban restaurants. This year, Michelin announced the debut of its American South guide—its first regional edition— including Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, the Carolinas, and the preexisting Atlanta guide. The first round of honorees were announced at an invitation-only event in Greenville, South Carolina.

Ten restaurants earned one Michelin star, joining eight Atlanta restaurants with stars from previous selections.

Emeril’s—New Orleans

Saint-Germain—New Orleans

Zasu—New Orleans

Counter—Charlotte

Scoundrel—Greenville, SC

Malagón Mercado y Taperia—Charleston

Vern’s—Charleston

Wild Common—Charleston

Bastion—Nashville

Locust—Nashville

The Catbird Seat—Nashville

Most notably, Emeril’s of New Orleans received two Michelin stars, with E.J. Lagasse being the youngest chef to achieve this feat. h

This article appears in the Fall 2025 issue of Southbound.