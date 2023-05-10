California jewelry brand Gorjana opens first Atlanta store at Ponce City Market

Photograph by Heidi Harris

Laguna Beach-based jewelry brand Gorjana recently opened its first Atlanta store at Ponce City Market. Founded in 2014 by husband-and-wife team Gorjana Reidel and Jason Griffin Reidel, the brand is a celebrity favorite—Bella Hadid, Mandy Moore, and Florence Pugh are fans—for its laid-back yet timeless solid gold and gold-plated pieces like necklaces, earrings, and bracelets.

“Atlanta is a bustling city, and Ponce City Market specifically is an iconic shopping hub,” says Gorjana Reidel of the first store in Georgia and third in the Southeast. “We selected Atlanta as part of our Southeast and national expansion in response to the enthusiastic customer demand we’ve received for additional stores in the region.”

Photograph by Heidi Harris

Photograph by Heidi Harris

One of 40 stores across the country, the 1,586-square-foot Atlanta shop is located next to RollCall Theater and across from Archer Paper Goods. Inspired by a classic California beach bungalow, the interior features white walls, display cases with natural wood and brass finishes, a centerpiece crystal quartz chandelier, and a hand-dipped Lauren Williams Tapestry that reflects the California coastline. An airy lounge stocked with beach-inspired books, live greenery and custom dried floral bouquets created by Orange County-based floral designer Lovestruck Blooms, and a signature scent with notes of citrus, palm, and palo santo complete the California cool aesthetic.

“We worked with Jamestown Design to develop a space that honors the history of Ponce City Market and brings a little piece of Laguna Beach to the Southeast,” explains Reidel.

The brick-and-mortar store stocks the brand’s bestsellers, including the 14-karat gold chain link Parker necklace, as well as a wide selection of necklace sets, stackable rings, and diamond and semi-precious stone jewelry. All customers receive complimentary in-store engraving for online orders.

Photograph courtesy of Gorjana

“We want everyone who comes into the store to find something that matches their own personal style,” says Reidel of in-store stylists on hand to help customers shopping for curated layering sets, gifts, and standout seasonal pieces. “We’re especially excited about our fine jewelry pieces which don’t tarnish and can be worn in the pool, ocean, or wherever you cool down on a hot day.”

For Mother’s Day, Gorjana has partnered with Baby2Baby, a national nonprofit that provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing, and basic necessities. 10 percent of online and in-store sales of the new 14-karat “Mama” necklace will go directly to the charity.

Gorjana is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 12 to 7 p.m.