5 must-travel destinations on Delta CEO Ed Bastian’s bucket list

Ed Bastian has led Delta Air Lines as its CEO since 2016, shepherding the Atlanta-headquartered company through a global pandemic and helping maintain its status as the most awarded airline in the United States. Here are five destinations—with nonstop Delta flights, of course—on Bastian’s must-travel bucket list.

Marrakech, Morocco

This month, Delta will begin direct service to the walled imperial city, known for its ornate mosques and palaces, lush gardens, and one of the world’s most famous souks. The new route makes it the perfect addition to Bastian’s travel hit list, particularly since he took his first trip to the African continent last year. “It won’t be my last,” he says. “Every traveler must visit this extraordinary part of the world.” Fun fact: Delta is the number one U.S. carrier to Africa.

The Pacific Northwest

“The mountains and scenery are unbelievable,” Bastian says. From airports in Seattle and Portland, it’s easy to access Oregon’s Willamette Valley (one of the world’s best wine regions) and Washington’s ruggedly beautiful San Juan Islands.

Italy

“Italy is one of my favorite places to visit with my family,” says Bastian. Whether travelers are looking to ski in the Dolomites, shop for colorful handblown Murano glass in Venice, or hunt for Naples’ best pizza, Italy offers diverse experiences.

New York

“I especially love being in the city during the winter holidays,” Bastian says. Beyond being a top spot for closing business deals, the city makes it easy to pack a visit with Broadway shows, world-class shopping, and a meal at one of its 71 Michelin-starred restaurants.

Seoul, South Korea

“In Seoul, you feel like you’re already a few years in the future,” Bastian says of the destination that’s become known for its forward-thinking beauty treatments, K-pop music, and modern architecture, in addition to ancient palaces and a dynamic food scene.

This article appears in our October 2025 issue.

