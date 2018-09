Illustration by Katie Carey

The conceit behind Cabbage Patch Kids is that they spring from cabbage plants in a “hospital” in Cleveland, the tiny northeast Georgia town where they were invented. Inside this 70,000-square-foot flagship, visitors can witness a doll’s “birth” from the Magic Crystal Tree as an employee in surgical scrubs injects a dose of “Imagicillin.” Finally, the dolls are processed for “adoption.” babylandgeneral.com

