Photograph by Kendrick Brinson

Every year from around mid-May to the end of July, loggerhead sea turtles amble up Georgia beaches in the middle of the night to lay their nests. Around two months later, the tiny hatchlings emerge, making their way to the ocean guided by the reflection of moonlight. Try to catch a glimpse of this journey on Jekyll Island by booking a wee-hour tour in late summer with the night patrol, which monitors the nests after dark. There’s no guarantee you’ll see turtles, but you can still play biologist and help with nest excavation. jekyllisland.com

