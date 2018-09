Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

This paved former railway (a precursor to the Atlanta BeltLine) cuts a 61.5-mile path from Smyrna to Alabama, passing junk-filled backyards and bucolic pine groves. Hit up trailside bike shop Silver Comet Cycles (mile 4.2) and a private lakefront beach (mile 33). Just don’t forget to arrange a ride back home, unless you plan to pedal.

Back to 50 Best Things to Do in Georgia