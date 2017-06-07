Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

On a backroad through the fertile farmland near Montezuma, find Yoder’s, a cafeteria and local gathering spot for a community of Mennonites. Women in long, plain dresses and gauzy bonnets serve up heaping plates of tender meatloaf, fried okra, and turnip greens—and pie. After a slice with your meal, visit the adjoining bakery that’s stocked with breads, cakes, and whole pies ready for pickup, including fluffy coconut cream; cherry; and shoofly, a molasses-based Pennsylvania Dutch favorite.

