Where else in the state will you find a modernist jungle gym? The one-acre Noguchi Playscape, located in Piedmont Park near the 12th Street gate, was designed by famed Japanese American sculptor Isamu Noguchi. Built in 1976, it’s the only Noguchi-designed playground constructed in the U.S. in his lifetime. The artscape is a study in vibrant color and geometry—plus it’s one masterpiece you’re encouraged not only to touch but to tackle.

