Photograph by Brinson+Banks

Down a dirt rut off Highway 82 near Brunswick, you can bunk up in a screened-in tree house (one of nine) among 133 acres of wetland woods with nothing but a simple bed, candles, and a tattered novel. Forget phone service. Instead, summon up your free spirit with a chakra-aligning rock labyrinth, a lake for skinny dipping, a spring-fed pool, and dinner following the group “gratitude circle.” But the real focus is on sustainability education; check the site for regular workshops on living green. All for $30 a night—after purchasing a $10 membership that “lasts forever.” foresthostel.com

