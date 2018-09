In the 1930s the country’s then-largest archaeological dig ever revealed hundreds of burial sites and excavated 2.5 million artifacts from more than 10,000 years of Southeastern Indian culture. Many of those artifacts are now on display at the site’s museum, where you can view pottery, pipes, bells, and weapons. Afterward, tour six miles of trails on the 700-acre property, featuring six earthen temples.

Back to 50 Best Things to Do in Georgia