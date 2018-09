Photograph by Jamey Guy

This is the Peach State, after all, and you’ll experience it best by going straight to the source. The Pearson family has been growing the fuzzy fruit in Fort Valley, near Macon, since 1885. Visit the facility in the summer and you’ll see peaches rolling down the packing line ready to be shipped across the country. Walk out with a half a peck for $15. Eat as many as you can while they’re juicy then freeze or preserve the rest. pearsonfarm.com

Back to 50 Best Things to Do in Georgia