A Masters tournament badge is the Holy Grail of sports tickets, requiring major bucks or connections. With the wait list closed years ago, organizers have made available a select number of tickets via online lottery. If you’re one of the lucky ones chosen (prices range from $75 for a practice round to $115 for a tournament round), you can roam the House that Jones Built and sample the famous pimento cheese sandwich. Just remember: Leave your phone in the car.

