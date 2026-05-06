Renegade Golf is the first Black-owned company to produce a professionally accredited golf ball

Photograph courtesy of Renegade Golf

Taylor Miller lines up her shot in a recent video, standing on a manicured emerald-green golf course with eyes focused, hands steady, and takes a swing she’s practiced thousands of times. At 15 years old, she’s already a two-time Player of the Year for the Illinois Junior Golf Association and ranks among the state’s top junior golfers. This spring, she’s added a major milestone to her resume, becoming one of the first Black female golfers to be featured on the packaging of an internationally marketed golf-ball box, as the new face of Blueprint golf balls from Atlanta-based Renegade Golf. Kenneth Duncan, the company’s CEO, calls this moment “tangible proof” of how far his start-up has come.

“Taylor took a chance on us when we were still growing,” he says of Renegade’s partnership with the young talent. “Now we’re all-in on expanding with her as her career continues.” The limited-edition line of Blueprint golf balls will be sold at Walmart, PGA Tour Superstore, and other major retailers.

Long considered a leisurely pastime for wealthy White men, golf has seen participation surge in recent years across various groups not typically associated with the sport. Research by the outlet The Golf Director shows that golf is becoming more diverse: Women now represent 28 percent of on-course players, and nearly one in four golfers identifies as Black, Asian, or Hispanic.

Renegade Golf was founded in 2019 as part of this shift. Duncan and his cofounder, Drew McLeod, both avid golf enthusiasts, were a few years out of college when they formed the company. They were acutely aware of how little the golf industry spoke to younger adults—particularly young people of color—and wanted to create a high-quality brand that invited people from all backgrounds into a sport that has historically had a high barrier to entry.

Photograph courtesy of Renegade Golf

“In your early 20s, you have some money, but not really any money,” Duncan laughs. “Most minorities are introduced to golf by playing with older adults who have the financial acumen. Your expectation is ‘country club’: very exclusive, very strict dress. But between clubs, bags, and clothes, the prices alone can push people out.”

This perception, Duncan adds, often makes golf appear less accessible than it is—or could be. “There are many ways to engage in the sport, but you wouldn’t know that without either being a golfer or seeing a brand that represents that,” says Duncan. “So we thought, How do we introduce a cool, new, refreshed brand that can bridge the gap between millennials and minorities and the rest of the golf space?”

In its early stages, Renegade operated as an online-only store, where Duncan and McLeod sold modestly-priced, customized golf bags and apparel such as hats, T-shirts, and hoodies, with personalization options for logos and patches. But soon they decided to aim higher by developing their own line of golf balls.

It was an expensive and somewhat risky move: In 2022, Renegade invested $40,000 in its first order of 2,500 golf balls. To develop a new golf ball is considerably complex because the ball’s component materials, plus the shape and arrangement of its dimples, all influence how it travels through the air. Producing those components requires specialized machinery, custom molds, and rigorous quality testing—a costly and time-consuming process for a fledgling company.

But the risk paid off. With the launch of Mbu, its first line of golf balls, Renegade became the first Black-owned company to produce a United States Golf Association–conforming golf ball, which means the ball is approved for use in professional play. The name Mbu—an Igbo word meaning “first”—was chosen to honor the founders’ African heritage and reflect the significance of this new venture.

Within months of launching its golf balls, which retails for $39 for a box of 12, Renegade was featured in Forbes and Sports Illustrated and appeared on Golf Central. The balls also earned a coveted spot on Golf Digest’s 2024 “Top Golf Balls in the World” list. “People try it because they love the story,” Duncan says. “They keep playing it because the product is actually great.”

Renegade sees itself as an advocate for Black golfers in a sport that has historically overlooked their contributions. In 2025, its Blueprint line was developed in collaboration with three-time long-drive world champion Maurice Allen, who is featured on the original line’s box. The second ball in the Mbu series, Mbu Black, donates a portion of sales to the Charlie Sifford Scholarship Fund, named for the legendary Hall of Famer who was the first Black PGA Tour player. The scholarship supports historically Black college and university students, or those in golf management programs, who are preparing for professional careers in the sport’s business and operations.

In addition to spotlighting golf legends and emerging players on their products, the brand operates the Team Renegade Golf Program, which provides young golfers with mentorship and resources such as coaching, access to state-of-the-art local training facilities, and a supportive professional community. With a strong focus on youth development, the program is designed to engage golfers early and support their game in the long run. “We’re community and family first,” Duncan says. “We want to elevate young minority golfers, introduce people to the game, and grow with them throughout their entire golf journey.”

Photograph courtesy of Renegade Golf

Renegade recently launched the Camden Guyton Future Forward Award, named for Camden Guyton, a 12-year-old member of the Renegade program who was a top-two–ranked golfer on the Georgia State Golf Association Junior Tour last season. The award focuses on junior golfers in need of funding and equipment, providing the winner with professionally fitted golf clubs up to $1,500 in value.

Reflecting on the milestones Renegade Golf has achieved in the past few years, Duncan says it’s proof that the company has successfully combined mission and merit. “It can’t just be, We’re a Black-owned brand,” Duncan says. “At some point, it has to be, This is a high-quality ball. And we’ve proven that.”

This article appears in our April 2026 issue.