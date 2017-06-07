Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

Duck into the world’s smallest liquor store—the closet-sized River Street Liquor—and emerge with a cup of beer, a cocktail, or even a shot, all totally legal in Savannah’s open container–friendly historic district. Walk that libation over 200-year-old cobblestones to Rousakis Plaza; toe up to the Savannah River railing; and toast the massive container ships, grand riverboats, and dolphin tour vessels like you’re the Waving Girl herself. Better yet, do it in March, during the country’s second-largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

