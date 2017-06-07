Photograph by Gabriel Hanway

Originally part of a sprawling estate built by the Carnegie family at the turn of the 20th century, the colonial-style Greyfield mansion—now Greyfield Inn, run by the family’s descendants—is the only hotel on Cumberland Island (all inclusive from $495). Look for wild horses as you roam the 200 acres of live oaks, ruins of the old Dungeness mansion, and 18 miles of unspoiled beach. Then retreat to the inn, outfitted in four-poster beds and tastefully worn rugs, and sit with a cocktail on the porch. greyfieldinn.com

