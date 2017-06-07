Photograph by Alex Martinez

The “Little Grand Canyon,” 40 miles south of Columbus, may look like a natural phenomenon, but it’s actually the result of human tampering. The canyons, some 150 feet deep, began as 19th-century farming irrigation ditches, which eventually eroded into a network of 16 gorges carved into the soil and stained pink, red, orange, and white by minerals. A number of short trails duck in and out of the ravines. The seven-mile Red Blaze Trail “backcountry loop” offers six sites for cool-weather camping (avoid summer!) in a landscape that’s as close to Arizona as you’ll find in this state.

