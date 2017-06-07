Photograph by Georgia Department of Natural Resources

An hour and a half south of Atlanta, you’ll find Franklin D. Roosevelt’s vacation cottage, the Little White House, and the warm springs where he swam for polio therapy. When he wanted to ponder world affairs, he’d take in the view from the nearby rolling hills. Hit the 4.5-mile round-trip Dowdell’s Knob Loop, passing ferns, flowers, and the crash site of a B-25 plane, and picnic at the top by the FDR statue. He used linens and silver, but you can skip those.

