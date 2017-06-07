Last year at the Serenbe Playhouse, a 6,000-pound helicopter landed on stage each night for Miss Saigon. The Headless Horseman rode by on a 24-year-old Percheron during The Sleepy Hollow Experience. And this spring the playhouse’s founder and artistic director Brian Clowdus built an entire drive-in theater—complete with vintage hot rods—for Grease. Later this summer you’ll get a rare chance to see Clowdus himself on stage in Cabaret (August 3 to 27).

