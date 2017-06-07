Photograph courtesy of Sea Island

Short of an invitation, the only way to visit the private Sea Island is to book a room at its resort, the Cloister. Opened in 1928 and rebuilt in 2006, it’s a magnificent study in Mediterranean architecture with grand courtyards, stucco arches, and a red-tiled roof. It’s also home to Georgia’s only Forbes five-star restaurant, plus world-class golf and a sumptuous spa. Can’t spring for the Cloister (from $599)? Try the resort’s Inn at Sea Island (from $239), which offers access to the whole island for a fee.

