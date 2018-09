Photograph courtesy of Gibbs Gardens

Jim Gibbs of Gibbs Landscape Company spent decades turning his 300 acres near Big Canoe into a public garden. Highlights include a Japanese garden and an exact replica of Monet’s bridge. Visit in March to view his tribute to his mother’s favorite flower, as 20 million daffodils blanket the hillsides. gibbsgardens.com

