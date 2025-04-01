Fleur de Villes flower show returns to Phipps Plaza with looks from Downton Abbey

Photograph courtesy of Fleurs de Villes

Fleurs de Villes, a traveling international immersive floral show, returns to Atlanta this week after a successful show last spring. This year, it showcases floral interpretations of costumes from the popular television series Downton Abbey. Twelve Atlanta-area florists have created outfits inspired by a character on life-sized mannequins that will sit on the mall’s first floor from April 2 through 6.

“Due to overwhelming attendance, participation, and feedback, we brought Fleur de Villes back to Phipps Plaza,” says Lindsey Jones, Area Director of Marketing at Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza at Simon Property Group. “It aligns perfectly with our commitment to creating unique and engaging experiences for our visitors.” Downton Abbey the movie will play throughout the exhibit, and there will be workshops, cocktail classes, flower-making displays, and demonstrations sprinkled throughout the week.

Photograph courtesy of Fleurs de Villes

Photograph courtesy of Fleurs de Villes

Robin Smith of Westside-based Rhapsody in Blooms is participating again in the show. She’s been tasked with interpreting one of Lady Mary Crawley’s earlier outfits. “It’s a pre-World War I silk and velvet burgundy evening gown with a gold sheer overlay. We used different flowers and shades of burgundy to reflect some of the texture of the gown. We even made jewelry out of dried elements,” she says.

The installation took Smith and her team a full day and required approximately 1,800 blooms, including 900 carnations, 400 roses, and a few hundred Gerbera daisies. “We could do very limited work ahead of time,” she explains. “Everything had to be done on-site.”

Photograph courtesy of Fleurs de Villes

Photograph courtesy of Fleurs de Villes

Photograph courtesy of Fleurs de Villes

Primarily an event florist, this was a fun challenge for Smith, who has a background in historical costuming. “It’s been lovely to execute something that stretches our artistic boundaries,” she says. “You really have to think on your feet and figure out how to make this work.”

Additional florist participants include Ansley Maynard Flowers, Ebonee Benson Designs, Epting Events, Gresham’s Florist of Atlanta Since 1913, Morning Glory Floral Design, Rose Jasmine Flowers and Decor, Sugared Florals Studio, and Summer Breeze Flower & Gifts.

Fleurs de Villes Downton Abbey is at Phipps Plaza through April 6 and is free to the public.