Photograph by PraterPhoto.com

Bring the kids, the grill, and a case of beer to get the full Saturday night tailgating experience at this authentic red clay racetrack in Woodstock. Grab a spot along the fence opposite the cement grandstands, and be sure to pack earplugs and goggles to keep flying dirt out of your eyes. For a treat, hit the concession stand for a “world-famous” Dixie corn dog. dixiespeedway.com

Back to 50 Best Things to Do in Georgia