Less than an hour from Atlanta, but a world away, Georgia’s Appalachian foothills are a nature lover’s dream with beautiful forests and abundant rivers and lakes. With all these natural resources it is no wonder that Northeast Georgia is a mecca for those seeking outdoor adventure and rejuvenation.

Escape to Braselton, where French country meets the Georgia mountains. Discover a small town with a big charm that attracts wine lovers and racing enthusiasts from around the world. Enjoy luxurious accommodations, world-class dining options, year-round outdoor recreation, and a quaint historic downtown—all right at your doorstep.

Chateau Elan Winery and Resort

A premier destination resort, Chateau Elan Winery and Resort spans 3,500 acres of rolling hills and wooded forests. It is reminiscent of an elegant French country estate with lush vineyards, spa, golf, tennis, winery and eight restaurants. Guests can choose from abundant leisure opportunities, ranging to top-notch golf and tennis programs to culinary classes, winery tours and tastings, and spa experiences.

Chateau Elan Winery

One of the largest and most awarded wineries on the East Coast, Chateau Elan Winery offers a selection of more than 30 wines from locally made muscadine wine to the premium Fingerprint Collection. Under the direction of Chief Winemaker Simone Bergese, Chateau Elan Winery has won over 300 awards at wine competitions worldwide. The winery is open daily for guided tours and tastings, as well as one-of-a-kind private events, and offers three Tasting/Tour packages.

The Chateau Elan Golf Club

Few golf destinations possess the beauty and variety of Chateau Elan Golf Club’s 45 holes of championship golf. From the rolling Georgia hills of the Woodlands greens to the serene valley lakes that distinguish the Chateau’s fairways, its two 18-hole courses and Executive Par 3 course are unique in character and design. Members and guests enjoy access to three signature courses, driving range, private lessons, golf club, and restaurant.

Accommodations

Start your Engines!

Every October automotive and racing enthusiasts from around the world journey to Braselton to witness the world’s fastest and most technologically advanced sports cars. Drivers test their speed and endurance at the Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. The Petit Le Mans is undoubtedly the most well known of the spectator events, but Michelin Raceway hosts spectator races and club events year-round. The multi-purpose motor sports facility is situated on 750 park-like acres and attracts more than 320,000 visitors annually.

In addition to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton is home to Caffeine & Octane Lanier Raceway, a 0.375-mile paved oval race track for drifting, autocross, oval racing, car shows, karting, and even drive-in movies.

Historic Downtown Braselton

Slow down, step back in time, and enjoy exploring the historic heart of Braselton. Historic Downtown Braselton has preserved many of the original brick buildings, sidewalks, and homes from the early 1900s. There’s plenty of Southern charm on display with large, shady verandas on walkable, tree lined streets; and a town green that provides this area with a community center for events and gatherings.

Downtown Braselton buzzes all year long with events, from the iconic Braselton Antique & Artisan Festivals to the wildly-popular Wine Walks. Discover arts, music, food and wine, and much more at the Braselton Civic Center, the Town Green, and Braselton Park.

Find boutique shopping, locally-owned dining options, sidewalk cafés and nightlife among Braselton’s historic landmarks. Fun for the kids includes splashing at Braselton Park, searching for geocaches, and taking Insta-worthy photos at the Community Center mural.

Hop aboard the Braselton Trolley. The fare-free, vintage-styled trolley operates on Friday and Saturday evenings and will shuttle riders between the downtown district, Chateau Elan and several city neighborhoods. Or book a Trolley Tour. Various tours are offered throughout the year including historic tours, wine tours and holiday tours.

Find the Perfect Lodgings

Chateau Elan Winery and Resort offers a choice of luxurious accommodations, including inn rooms and suites, spa suites, and villas. Customizable packages are available to create the perfect getaway. Conveniently located to area attractions, Historic Downtown Braselton offers a variety of accommodations from luxurious hotels to budget-friendly options, or those ideal for business travel. Nature lovers can camp at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, or glamp in a yurt at Fort Yargo State Park Campground & Yurts just 20 minutes from Braselton.

Plan Your Escape

Whether you are visiting for the races at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, staying at Chateau Elan Winery and Resort, or seeking to slow down and rejuvenate, you’ll discover both Southern charm and French luxury when you explore Braselton and the foothills of North Georgia. Plan your escape today at ExploreBraselton.com.