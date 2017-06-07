Stone Mountain isn’t the only enormous granite monadnock around. For a less crowded hike, head to the nearby Arabia Mountain, 20 miles east of downtown Atlanta. The gently sloping outcrop looks more like a moonscape than a mountain, stippled with shallow pools of water that play host to an unusual ecosystem, including an endangered plant known as diamorpha smallii. Visit in April to view its brilliant red-and-white blooms, which carpet pools across the landscape of the Mountain Top Trail.

