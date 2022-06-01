Women Making a Mark: Mindy Selig

Photo by Martha Williams

Mindy Selig is a fourth-generation Atlantan and currently serves as senior vice president in her family’s 100-year-old company, Selig Enterprises. One could find that daunting—but not Selig. Instead, she relishes the opportunity to continue her family’s legacy of molding Atlanta’s skyline through impressive commercial developments. “I just love the opportunity of looking at these amazing pieces of land and property we have and seeing how we can continue to create these vibrant hubs that are rooted in communities,” says Selig.

One such hub is the Works. The multiphase development located in the West Midtown neighborhood comprises 350,000 square feet, which includes greenspace, offices, retail, and dining options like Chattahoochee Food Works. While Selig has loved watching the project take shape, it’s made all the more special because she’s carrying out the vision of her late brother, Scott Selig. “He really envisioned transforming this industrial, underutilized area into a mixed-use community that would become a destination,” says Selig, who recalls Scott asking her to do the project with him. “Staying true to what he wanted this to be is really one of the most special and important projects I have ever had the privilege to work on,” she says.

It may come as a surprise, then, that Selig hadn’t always planned on working for her family’s company. She majored in public relations at Tulane University and worked for a hospitality brand after she graduated, but she soon realized commercial real estate is where her heart belonged. She’s proud to carry on the family business. “We’ve seen the city change and our company change,” says Selig. “To be a part of watching how each generation has made a mark on Atlanta and hopefully will continue into the next one is pretty special.”