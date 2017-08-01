Jump Around: Torch calories with these Atlanta trampoline workouts

Think trampolines are for kids? These three studios have turned your favorite childhood activity into a calorie-torching cardio workout. Bonus: The trampoline offers a softer landing for your joints.
Define: Atlanta
This Buckhead studio’s bounce class alternates high-energy jumping with strength exercises.
Pink Barre
Barrebound (at the Buckhead and Sandy Springs studios) combines lunges and pliés with trampoline intervals.
Body Jump Fitness
At this Marietta gym’s jumping interval class, cardio moves on a trampoline are followed by circuit training.
This article originally appeared in our August 2017 issue.
Advertisement