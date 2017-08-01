Jump Around: Torch calories with these Atlanta trampoline workouts

It’s cardio, cardio, cardio at these three studios

Illustration by Sam Island

Think trampolines are for kids? These three studios have turned your favorite childhood activity into a calorie-torching cardio workout. Bonus: The trampoline offers a softer landing for your joints.

Define: Atlanta

This Buckhead studio’s bounce class alternates high-energy jumping with strength exercises.

Pink Barre

Barrebound (at the Buckhead and Sandy Springs studios) combines lunges and pliés with trampoline intervals.

Body Jump Fitness

At this Marietta gym’s jumping interval class, cardio moves on a trampoline are followed by circuit training.

This article originally appeared in our August 2017 issue.