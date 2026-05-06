Your body is constantly evolving. In fact, every decade of your life as a woman brings changes. From shifts in metabolism, hormones and energy levels to changes in sleep patterns, mental health and cognition, you have to adapt to your maturing body and the health milestones that come with it. Of course, staying ahead of the curve and being on the lookout for potential issues isn’t about expecting problems—it’s about knowing what to expect, when to act, and how to take control of your health.

“Women’s health is not a single appointment or a single season. It’s a lifelong journey. At Wellstar, we walk alongside women at every stage, helping them understand their bodies, make informed decisions, and stay strong for the life they want to live.” – Paula Greaves, MD, Chief, Women’s Health, Wellstar

Use this guide to prepare for the years that lie ahead. Also, share with family and friends so all of the women in your life can be proactive about their health. To learn more, visit: wellstar.org/womenshealth

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AGE 13-19, Understanding Your Body

By now, you’ve had the “puberty talk” at school, which covered the basics about your anatomy, good hygiene, menstrual cycle, and sexual health. But there’s more you need to know—and do—to ensure your lifelong well-being. You should start building habits now that will contribute to your health in the future. Whether you develop quickly or slowly (which are both totally normal), you have to learn how to listen to your body. And this is the perfect time to find doctors who can help you navigate this exciting—and sometimes uncomfortable—stage of life.

Smart Moves

Have an annual wellness exam with your pediatrician and stay up to date on your immunizations (including Tdap, HPV, and meningitis).

Talk to your parent or guardian about finding a gynecologist (GYN) who can evaluate and help manage your menstrual cycle, especially if you have irregular, heavy, or painful periods.

If you decide to become sexually active, discuss contraceptive options with your doctor or GYN.

If you are sexually active, get regular screenings for sexually transmitted infections (STIs); most can be handled with a urine sample or simple blood test.

During your annual visit, you’ll be screened for anxiety, depression, and stress-related issues. If you need more support, ask for a referral to a mental health specialist.

Myth vs. Fact

Myth: Autoimmune diseases are rare in teenagers.

Fact: Many conditions, including lupus and thyroid disease, first appear in adolescence. Persistent symptoms like fatigue, joint pain, or unexplained weight changes should be checked.

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YOUR 20s, Building Preventative Routines

Your first job. Your first apartment. Your first adult relationship. Your first time being responsible for everything in your life—including your healthcare. In your 20s, you not only should focus on getting routine checkups but also on catching health-related issues early. And since you are entering your childbearing years, planning will be key whether you are looking forward to motherhood soon or want to wait. Everything you do now will have an effect down the road.

Smart Moves

Get blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose screenings so you have a baseline for future comparison.

Have an annual pelvic exam and pap smear to keep track of your reproductive health and check for cervical or uterine cancer.

Do a self-breast exam periodically and check for changes in your breasts, like lumps, thickening, or skin dimpling.

If you are planning to get pregnant or become pregnant, talk to your OB/GYN about prenatal nutrition, fitness options, and pelvic floor therapy.

Visit a gastroenterologist if you have bloating, constipation, acid reflux, abdominal discomfort, or irregular digestion.

More Than Medicine

Wellstar has partnered with personalized digital health service Gabbi to provide education and screenings for women ages 24 to 39 who may have a higher risk of breast cancer.

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YOUR 30s, Deepening Whole Body Care

Just when you’ve hit your stride, things can start to change as you get into your 30s. This is when subtle shifts in your health may become apparent, like your metabolism slowing, weight gain increasing, new blood pressure and cholesterol trends emerging, and fertility declining gradually. And all of this typically occurs during some of the most stressful years of life, when family and career pressures peak. Preventative care matters more than ever now, and you have to care for your whole body.

Smart Moves

High-risk pregnancy care enters the conversation in your mid-30s, so talk to your OB/GYN about pregnancy and childbirth at this age.

Have your blood pressure and cholesterol checked during your annual wellness visit, as early cardiovascular risk factors can emerge and be addressed at this time.

Ask for a breast genetic risk review, which will look at your inherited risk of breast cancer and personal risk factors to determine if you need early screenings.

Find a dermatologist and have regular skin cancer screenings to stay ahead of the curve.

As your hormones begin to change slightly, begin focusing on weight management and strength training to keep your bones and muscles strong.

Myth vs. Fact

Myth: If you are active and fit, you don’t need heart screening.

Fact: Heart disease is a leading cause of death for women, especially those with a family history. Risk accumulates silently. Screening for blood pressure and cholesterol protects even those who feel healthy.

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YOUR 40s, Prioritizing Strength and Stability

You’ve listened to your body for years. Get ready for the messages to begin changing in your 40s. You are in a transition period. Perimenopause can make your hormones fluctuate, menstrual flow change, and moods shift. Even subtle changes in estrogen levels can affect each of your body systems, so now is the time to schedule preventative screenings. You want to prepare your body for the coming decades, so strength and stability are your priority now.

Smart Moves

Talk to your OB/GYN about perimenopause symptoms, including hot flashes, irregular cycles, difficulty sleeping, increased anxiety, fatigue, and forgetfulness.

Schedule a mammogram when you turn 40 and get one annually. Wellstar offers access to 3D mammography at several locations across metro Atlanta.

Get annual screenings for conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and cholesterol.

Have a colonoscopy when you turn 45 to check for colorectal cancer and get follow-up screenings based on your family and personal medical history.

Get your flu vaccine each year and have a Tdap booster if you haven’t had one in 10 years.

More Than Medicine

Wellstar’s High-Risk Breast Health Program provides support and coordinated care for women identified as being at a higher risk for developing breast cancer.

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YOUR 50s, Embracing Midlife Transitions

You started the transition, and now you’ve reached a turning point in your 50s. You’ve officially entered your midlife years, and your body is different now. You’re seeing how the work you’ve done benefits your overall health, and now it’s time to add to that effort, as menopause care shifts into high gear and your bone health becomes part of the equation. Keep building on the foundation you’ve laid and know that these can be the best years of your life.

Smart Moves

Get a shingles vaccine.

Discuss menopause diagnosis management with your gynecologist, who can tell you about hormonal and non-hormonal treatment options.

Also talk to your GYN about your pelvic health, which may include addressing urinary changes and sexual wellness issues.

Get your breast, colon, cervical, and skin screenings based on age-related guidelines and your personal medical history.

Discuss osteoporosis prevention and treatment with an orthopedist; have a DEXA scan to measure your bone density.

Myth vs. Fact

Myth: Hormone replacement therapy is unsafe for everyone.

Fact: For many women, HRT can be safe and effective when tailored to individual risk factors and started at the right time. Personalized guidance and follow-up care from a certified menopause provider is key.

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YOUR 60s, Nurturing Longevity

In your 60s, you’ve passed a number of health-related milestones. But that doesn’t mean you can slow down or coast on your previous efforts. You have to maintain the lifestyle habits and preventative care that have served you so well. The relationships you have developed with your doctors will allow for honest conversations as your body ages, and they can guide you as you preserve your strength, aim for longevity, and enjoy a vibrant, active, and empowered life.

Smart Moves

Vaccines are more important than ever; get your flu, pneumonia, and shingles vaccines.

Have a cervical cancer screening up until age 65; if you are not high risk or had at least two consecutive negative pap smears over the last 10 years, this screening can stop eventually.

Get an annual mammogram throughout your 60s. Screening may stop after the age of 75 depending on overall health and risk factors.

Ask your orthopedist for a fall risk assessment, which looks at your medical history, balance, muscle strength, foot health, home safety, and more.

Discuss cognitive screening options with your primary care physician to evaluate memory, attention, concentration, problem solving, executive function, and language.

Continue to exercise regularly to boost your cognitive function.

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“Longevity is about a woman’s quality of life. It’s about mobility, memory, independence, and connection. Our focus in on helping women stay engaged in the people and activities they love.” – Paula Greaves, MD