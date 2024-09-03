After his pro football career ended, Nate Hybl was searching for his next chapter. The former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback (and ‘03 Rose Bowl MVP) found himself back home in Georgia, long for the kind of food he was looking for: a healthy, fast, and affordable option. “I couldn’t shake the idea that Atlanta should have something better,” says Hybl. While healthy bowl-style restaurants are common these days, in 2014, opening one in Georgia was a radical act.

Trading the gridiron for a grill, Hybl spent four years developing the recipes, menu, and concept for what would become gusto!. To learn the business, he worked in different roles at a few different restaurants. What he saw surprised him: low morale, poor communication, and a transient workforce.

“If the first love was falling in love with basil, red wine vinegar, and ginger, the second love for me that I didn’t see coming was the people of the restaurant business, the folks on the grill and in the dish pit.” His vision shifted not just to bring the flavors that excited him to the Atlanta metro area, but to a new North Star: creating an employer brand that empowers and uplifts people. With his pots and pans in the back of his minivan, Hybl cooked for potential investors, raising $600,000 to open the first gusto! on Peachtree Road, across the street from Piedmont Hospital.

There, he met Richmond Green, gusto!’s VP of Operations. “Nate’s vision was contagious. I knew I wanted to be part of something that had the potential to change the industry,” Green reflects. The two soon formed a partnership built on mutual respect and a commitment to excellence. Green came from the Chik-fil-A school of operations, and that expertise complemented Hybl’s vision. Together, they set out to expand gusto!.

Now, in 2024, gusto! has 12 locations across the Atlanta metro area, including near Green’s alma mater in Athens. Stores 13 and 14 are set to open this year. “From the beginning, Nate has been passionate about creating a workplace that prioritizes the well-being of its team members,” says Green.

For gusto!, that means paid time off for employees, free meals on work days, and revenue sharing for operators, to name a few. But everything they do is in service of a culture of growth for their team. “The company’s commitment to fostering growth is something I’ve seen firsthand in my life and the lives of my colleagues,” says Chris Van Leer, a lead associate operator at gusto! Chamblee. “Many of us started as team members and grew into leadership positions,” Van Leer explains. “gusto! loves to develop and promote from within. It’s motivating to know that there are always growth opportunities.” This culture of growth is not just limited to professional development but extends to creating a supportive work environment. “It’s really about the people aspect,” Van Leer continues. “Working in a close-knit environment can be challenging, but it also allows us to build a strong team dynamic. Ensuring employees have the tools and resources to do their jobs well is key.”

At gusto!, the emphasis on building strong relationships is paramount. “I can confidently say that many of my good friends have come from being here at gusto!. Everyone is so respectful and welcoming. I need to feel comfortable at work, and gusto! provides that environment,” says Olivia Sherman., a team member at gusto! Chamblee. “Culture drives everything here. It influences how we work together, treat our customers, and pay attention to detail. Having a team with the same values and goals makes all the difference,” adds Van Leer.

Hybl and Green’s leadership is the cornerstone of gusto!’s success. His vision for the company goes beyond serving food; it’s about creating an environment where employees can thrive. “Nate’s approach is holistic. He understands that happy employees lead to happy customers. His dedication to fostering a positive work culture is truly inspiring,” says Green.

One of the tools that gusto! turns to is 7shifts, a platform for restaurant team management that has been a “game-changer “for the team. “Efficiency is key in this industry. We use tools like 7shifts to ensure everything runs smoothly,” Green explains. “7shifts has been a game changer for us. It allows us to streamline our scheduling and manage labor costs effectively while keeping our team happy and engaged.”

“We use it all day, every week,” says Van Leer. He adds, “It’s an integral part of our daily operations, from messaging team members to adjusting schedules. It just makes everything run smoothly.”

Looking ahead, gusto! has ambitious plans. “We want to grow from a regional brand to a national brand,” Hybl reveals. This vision is fueled by their dedication to creating an exceptional workplace and delivering quality food. “Our goal is to bring the gusto! experience to more communities across the country,” he adds. The future of gusto! is bright, with plans for expansion and innovation. “We’re constantly looking for ways to improve and evolve,” says Green. This forward-thinking approach is a testament to gusto!’s commitment to staying ahead of industry trends and meeting the evolving needs of its customers and team members. As they continue to grow, they focus on building an inclusive and supportive environment for their team members, ensuring that gusto! is not just a place to work but a place to thrive.