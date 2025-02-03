Most restaurants serve only one style of cuisine like Tex-Mex, Pan-Asian or Mediterranean. But Atlanta’s gusto! isn’t most restaurants. Founded in 2014, the local brand serves bowls and wraps made with globally-inspired ingredients. And in a city that’s probably best known for BBQ pork and buffalo wings, the restaurant’s menu is a breath of fresh flavor.

“I grew up eating mostly Southern comfort food. And while fried everything and butter-drenched foods certainly have their place (and they are no doubt tasty!), I don’t believe they are meant to be consumed on a daily basis,” says gusto! founder and South Georgia native, Nate Hybl.

“Once I started experimenting in the kitchen with globally-inspired ingredients, I fell in love with real, fresh, colorful foods from around the world. Ginger, fresh mango, toasted cumin – they awakened a new purpose for me: to create a brand that champions fresh, life-giving foods and make it fun and approachable. At gusto!, our goal is to create bowls that are bursting with bold flavors that make you feel great. We want to do the work for our guests – the whisking, peeling, grilling, chopping – so that they don’t have to sacrifice flavor and nutrition for convenience!”

That emphasis on colorful food is also a big part of what separates gusto! from other healthy fast casual restaurants. Salad places mostly serve greens, and Tex-Mex joints feature lots of reds, oranges and yellows. But at gusto!, the ingredients run the rainbow.

“Burrito bowls and kale Caesar salads are great, but they’re also old news,” says gusto! Executive Chef, Shawn Grodensky. “People are looking for new ingredients, new flavors and new ways to spice up their menu while eating healthy and fresh ingredients.”

That search for new and different isn’t limited to Atlanta. It’s part of a larger food trend that’s rapidly changing the fast-casual industry. “This year at the QSR Evolution conference, a big topic of discussion was the increased demand for and interest in globally-inspired flavors,” says Hybl. “That’s exactly what gusto! has been offering for years, so it was really exciting to feel like we’re on the leading edge.”

Even though some of gusto!’s flavors may push guests outside their comfort zone, the menu was designed to make ordering as easy as possible.

Customers start by choosing one of seven curated flavor combos. For example, Tahini Cucumber Feta offers a taste of the Mediterranean and features a house-made tahini dressing, crumbled feta cheese and Za’atar seasoning. Other combos include Sweet Soy Sriracha, Polynesian Chili Mango, Ginger Lime Peanut, and Chipotle Mango Avocado. After picking their flavor, guests choose a protein like Grilled Chicken, Grilled Shrimp, Umami Tofu or all-new Panko Crispy Chicken. Finally, they pick a base of either mixed greens, brown rice, a mix of both or a flatbread wrap.

“People know bowls, but they don’t know gusto! bowls,” says Grodensky. “It’s that combination of the familiar and unfamiliar that’s really been our recipe for success. Bit by bit and bite by bite, we want to open people’s minds and mouths to a new culinary experience in a fast-casual environment.”

“To be clear, we’re not a fusion place, and it’s not a new take on ethnic cuisine,” says Hybl. “We are scratch-preparing bold flavors and fresh ingredients from around the world that provide a delicious surprise and delight.”

But what’s perhaps even more surprising is the man behind the menu board. Nate Hybl isn’t your typical restaurateur. He began his professional career as an NFL quarterback, playing for the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars. While in the NFL, Hybl found it easy to eat well, thanks to the support of on-staff dieticians and nutritionists. After retiring, though, it became a lot more challenging.

“I wanted to create something exceptional beyond football – to reinvent myself and my life’s trajectory. gusto! stands for passion, verve, moxie, and vitality. The early goal was to share my discovery of the world’s fresh ingredients via a business that invigorated Atlantans’ everyday lives,” says Hybl.

And so, the first gusto! was born right on Peachtree. Now, over a decade later, the brand has expanded to 14 locations in the greater Atlanta area and one in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro. “gusto! is a part of a movement that is gaining momentum. Our Mission is to refuel our world with life-giving food and good energy, and we’re proud to be ATL’s flag-bearer for colorful bowls. We’re just getting started!”