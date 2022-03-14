30,000-square-foot “eatertainment” venue Your 3rd Spot to open at the Works in June

With bowling, curling, air hockey, darts, ping pong, shuffleboard, billiards, and Cards Against Humanity, among other activities, Your 3rd Spot is designed to be a central meeting place for friends and coworkers, away from the home and office. Founded by Joshua Rossmeisl of AMP Up1 Hospitality, Your 3rd Spot Atlanta will be the first of nine such venues from New York to Texas.

“The people in Atlanta just love entertainment like no other city,” he says. “People are looking for places to connect.”

Enter: Your 3rd Spot, a 30,000-square-foot facility with a restaurant, bar, beer garden, mezzanine, and patio. Slated to open at the Works—adjacent to the Camp outdoor area—in June, Your 3rd Spot curates games based on “replay-ability.”

“We look for games people can play while holding a beer, games that bring people together,” Rossmeil says. “We have analog experiences–nothing high tech here. People are starring at computer screens all week and want to unplug.”

Courtesy of Whitlock Design Group

Courtesy of Whitlock Design Group

There will be 10 boutique bowling lanes, two curling courts, dozens of lawn games, a classic arcade, and table games like Jenga and Connect 4. A “Cornhole Arena” in the center of the space will bring the outdoors in, while giant garage doors open to the patio. A slide provides a fun way to travel from the mezzanine to the patio.

The restaurant will serve primarily small plates like cucumber sushi, bacon-wrapped dates, waffle fry poutine, and Brazilian cheese bread. Drinks and desserts are on-trend, featuring iced cube matcha lattes and mochi donuts. Beer, wine, and build-your-own cocktails will be available, too.

Service at Your 3rd Spot will center around its app, where attendees can purchase an all-access pass for $12-$20, depending on the day and time. (Note: “all-access” does not include bowling and curling but does offer a discount on those “premium experiences.”) Those who prefer to dine and imbibe without the activities can do so as well.

In addition to providing tickets to Your 3rd Spot, the app allows guests to join virtual game queues, order food and drinks, and map out their activities for the day. It also features a “Match & Connect” option to serve as an impetus for friendships based on shared interests.

“It’s the momentary icebreaker you need to connect over a shared experience,” Rossmeisl says.

