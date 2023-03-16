A new intimate restaurant is opening at 200 Peachtree downtown

Photo by Ryan Fleisher

Chef Rich Rosendale touts experience cooking around the globe, from India to Germany to Ecuador and the Philippines. He owns a Southern-style barbecue “café” called Roots 657 in Virginia and operates an event catering company out of 200 Peachtree Street Downtown. On March 17, he’ll launch a full-service restaurant on the ground floor of the same building (which is where the Harry Potter exhibit currently resides.) Called R3 Rosendale Concepts, it will serve lunch inspired by his pandemic-time delivery-only pizza company (Roots Local Pizza To-Go) and a soup concept called Soups Up. Dinner will be more refined, serving dishes inspired by international flavors and a craft cocktail lounge he opened earlier in his career.

It’s a lot to fit in a 35-to-40-seat space, but Rosendale has an ace up his proverbial sleeve. To cut cooking time, decrease energy use, and increase consistency, R3 chefs will not use hoods, grills, or fryers. Instead, they’ll utilize sous vide techniques and state-of-the-art electric ovens—the latter can cook a pizza in four minutes.

“Everything is going to be delicious,” Rosendale says. “I just love global flavors.”

Pizza options include arugula; ham, prosciutto, and burrata; and brisket with jalapenos, caramelized onions, and ranch dressing. Rosendale says not to be turned off by the quick cooking time—the cheese will be bubbly, and the crust perfectly charred. Other lunch offerings will include she crab soup, elote salad, a lobster roll, tomato soup, and a chickpea pita.

For dinner, expect wood-smoked clams and shellfish ceviche to start, followed by “pot roast” beef brisket cooked for 48 hours, chicken roulade wrapped with prosciutto, pastina pasta with white wine, mascarpone, and spring vegetables, and sea scallops with mushrooms.

General manager Adam Clark is compiling the beverage menu with seven signature cocktails, local beer, and wines from around the world. “Familiar drinks like the Old Fashioned and margarita will have a theater component such as smoke or sea salt foam,” Rosendale says. “Adam is playing with textures and flavor profiles. Presentation is just as important.” Another example is the Manhattan, smoked in a wine decanter with cottonwood and closed with a half of a burnt orange. It’s poured table-side, creating a waterfall and smoke effect.

He describes the space as “warm and comfortable with an element of posh, high-end sophistication.” The brick walls are painted blue and adorned with photos of Atlanta. A chandelier hanging from the ceiling serves as a focal point of the restaurant.

R3 Rosendale Concepts will accept reservations as well as walk-in guests. Paid valet parking will be available in the evenings.

