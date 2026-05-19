The CNN Center atrium gets a new life as the CTR. Here’s what you’ll find there.

For decades, the atrium inside the CNN Center has been one of downtown Atlanta’s most recognizable interior spaces. Long before it became a food court—or a backdrop for live television—the soaring room was part of the Omni International Complex and briefly housed the country’s first indoor theme park. This spring, the space enters its next chapter as the CTR, a new food hall compiled by Robert Montwaid of Chattahoochee Food Works, who also founded Gansevoort Market in New York.

“The legacy of that atrium is the expansiveness of it,” he says. The goal, he explains, is “to try to create some intimacy” while staying true to the building’s history and scale.

Located between Centennial Olympic Park and State Farm Arena, next to the Omni Hotel, the CTR occupies roughly 80,000 square feet and features five entrances, reinforcing its role as a connective hub between downtown’s major attractions, including the Georgia World Congress Center.

Inside, the food hall will feature 11 stalls backed by a commercial pastry kitchen and a dedicated catering kitchen for events. Seating for approximately 500 guests is spread across banquettes, standard tables, and high-tops, set atop polished floors. The food stalls are finished in quartz, marble, tile, and wood. Large trees punctuate the central area, softening the scale without diminishing it.

Montwaid describes the CTR as a “boutique food hall,” with an emphasis on quality and intention rather than sheer volume. “We elevate the food,” he says. “We use local products as much as possible, and most everything is cooked to order.”

A central bar

At the heart of the hall is a statement bar, billed as Georgia’s largest. Totaling 3,000 square feet, its home to 80 seats and served by 12 bartenders. Expect matte black, polished brass, and green tile, accented by LED lighting.

The cocktail program is led by Tiffany Howell, known for her work at Chattahoochee Food Works. She describes the menu as a balance of “elevated signatures and approachable classics.” Her drinks lean on seasonal ingredients and globally inspired flavors, with an emphasis on citrus, tropical fruits, and fresh herbs. Look for 10 cocktails including a frozen option, plus six beers on tap, and a small, rotating wine list featuring both Old and New World selections. Subtle nods to the building’s past are woven in through playful drink names and ingredients.

“The intention is to bring big energy to every drink,” Howell says, adding that the bar aims to be “a destination within a destination.”

The food stalls

DessertBox

From Michelin-starred chef Steve Ferdinand (of Flora D’Italia and DessertBox at Chattahoochee Food Works), DessertBox bakery is best known for French-leaning sweets, such as macarons, cupcakes, and seasonal mini cakes. Bread baked onsite will be available too.

Flora D’Italia

Also from Ferdinand, Flora is an Italian spot that offers streamlined takes on familiar classics. Handmade pastas and wood-fired pizzas anchor the menu.

Fuzzy’s Raw Bar

With a location at Chattahoochee Food Works, Fuzzy’s highlights East Coast–style lobster rolls alongside straightforward seafood plates.

La Tropical

Led by Puerto Rican chef Minelly Amador Diaz, La Tropical is a Latin kitchen drawing from Puerto Rican, Cuban, and broader Caribbean traditions. It specializes in comfort dishes such as mofongo, ropa vieja, and pressed Cuban sandwiches.

Mimi Taqueria

From the team behind Midtown’s Zocalo, Mimi Taqueria will serve Mexican favorites, including tacos, nachos, and quesadillas.

Morelli’s

Since its inception in 2008, Morelli’s has built a loyal following for inventive and nostalgic ice cream flavors like Coffee 5 Spice, Sweet Corn, and Butter Pecan. Its stall at the CTR will be its fourth location in Atlanta, after Virginia-Highland, Chattahoochee Food Works, and Ormewood.

Patty & Franks

Patty & Franks sells upgraded versions of American staples. The menu emphasizes quality sourcing with custom burger blends and beef hot dogs. It was developed in collaboration with Andrew Zimmern, best known as the longtime host of the Travel Channel’s Bizarre Foods.

Southern Belle Chicken Co.

Joey Ward, founder of whimsical Southern Belle in Poncey-Highland and sister chef’s table spot Georgia Boy, is embracing more casual fare at the CTR. Get ready for gourmet fried chicken and southern sides.

Sparrow Szechuan

A bold Chinese stall with roots in Midtown, Sparrow focuses on Szechuan cuisine. The menu spans dumplings, hot pots, and dry-fried dishes, as well as cocktails and flights of baijiu, a high-proof fermented grain liquor.

Other stalls are still in the works, including one dedicated to cheesesteak and another to breakfast items.