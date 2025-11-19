Based on Blue Zones documentary, Azara Kitchen brings healthy fare to the Beltline

Photo by Erik Meadows Photography

More than 15 years ago, Salih Ozgurdal and his business partner, orthopedic surgeon Raj Pandya, began brainstorming ideas for a Mediterranean restaurant in Atlanta. But they wanted something to make it stand out. Ozgurdal had worked in the hospitality industry long enough to know that having a differentiating factor is key to restaurant success. (He’s spent 30 years in the business, working at Chops Lobster Bar, Pano’s & Paul’s, and Eclipse di Luna.) When the Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones documentary series premiered in 2023, Ozgurdal and Pandya were inspired. They decided to open a Blue Zone-based restaurant along the Beltline. Named Azara Kitchen, it’s slated to start serving in the former Brasserie at Bazati and Estrella Rooftop spaces on November 21.

A Blue Zone is a region of the world where people are known to live longer than other areas, often attributed to factors such as plant-based diet, exercise, social connections, and reduced stress.

“The Blue Zone documentary had a big influence,” Ozgurdal says. “In the area along the Beltline, people work out, walk, play sports, and watch what they are eating. We want to cater to the area. We want people to be able to walk after eating without feeling overloaded with heavy food and beverages.”

Photo by Erik Meadows Photography

Photo by Erik Meadows Photography

Azara is divided into three spaces: a coffee bar and bistro, main dining room, and rooftop bar and lounge. Open all day, the Beltline-facing bistro will serve coffee and pastries (including gluten-free and vegan varieties), as well as vegetarian sandwiches and soups. Fresh-pressed juices will be available starting in January. The other spaces will open around 4 p.m., serving dinner, drinks, and snacks with Mediterranean, Asian, and Latin traditions using nutrient-rich items like Sardinian olive oil, Ikarian herbs, Okinawan sweet potatoes, and Nicoyan whole grains. Expect mezze like hummus, falafel, and muhammara, along with limited seafood and poultry options in the dining room. Red meat will not be offered. Upstairs, the menu focuses on finger foods such as vegetarian burgers and flatbreads.

Photo by Erik Meadows Photography

Photo by Erik Meadows Photography

There are total of three bars and live entertainment on weekends. “We are trying to create a fun environment,” Ozgurdal says. The restaurant features plenty of greenery, both natural and artificial, with red elements scattered throughout to allude to the restaurant name—Azara means “scarlet.” Additional patio landscaping and seating will be added later, further connecting the Beltline to the restaurant.

Though the bars will serve alcohol-free “spirit-free nectars,” all major spirits will be available. Look for European and Spanish wines and select beers. “We don’t want to compete with New Realm next door,” Ozgurdal explains.

Photo by Erik Meadows Photography