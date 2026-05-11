Built to last: More than 65 years later, these Atlanta restaurants are still serving

Photograph courtesy of Paschal's

As Atlanta magazine marks its 65th anniversary, we’re looking back at some of the city’s most enduring restaurants—places shaping Atlanta’s dining before this publication even existed. These institutions have outlasted trends, weathered economic shifts, and survived generational change, remaining constants in a city that rarely stands still. From century-old taverns to soul-food landmarks and diners that still look much as they did midcentury, each of the restaurants below is older than Atlanta magazine itself. Together, they tell a story about how Atlanta eats and gathers across generations.

Atkins Park

Opened in 1922 in Virginia‑Highland, Atkins Park is considered Atlanta’s oldest continuously licensed tavern. Originally a neighborhood delicatessen, it evolved into a full‑service restaurant and bar under the leadership of restaurateur Warren Bruno, and later, his wife, Sandra Spoon. Atkins Park is known for comfort food and pub fare, a large beer list, and a convivial, come‑as‑you‑are crowd. While the original Virginia‑Highland location remains its anchor, Atkins Park has expanded with a second location in Smyrna.

Courtesy of the Busy Bee Cafe

The Busy Bee Cafe

Founded in 1947 by Lucy Jackson, known as Momma Lucy, the Busy Bee has long been a cornerstone of Atlanta’s soul‑food tradition. Originally opened along what is now Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, the restaurant became a gathering place for civil rights leaders. After changing hands over the years, the Busy Bee came under the ownership of Tracy Gates, who preserved its cafeteria‑style service and focus on no‑frills Southern staples like fried chicken, collard greens, and macaroni and cheese. Recently, the Busy Bee expanded its footprint, announcing new dine‑in locations at Atlantic Station and Centennial Yards.

Photograph by Andrew Thomas Lee

The Colonnade

First established in 1927 at the corner of Piedmont Road and Lindbergh Drive by Frank Tarleton, the Colonnade later moved to Cheshire Bridge Road, where it became synonymous with old‑school Atlanta dining. A classic meat‑and‑three spot, the restaurant is known for its formal service, fried chicken, stiff martinis, and an atmosphere that feels frozen in mid‑century Atlanta. After longtime owner Jodi Stallings retired in 2024, the Colonnade faced an uncertain future, but dedicated patrons Lewis Jeffries and Paul Donahue ultimately stepped in, taking over the restaurant and preserving it largely as it had been.

Henri’s Bakery & Deli

French pastry chef Henri Fiscus launched Henri’s in 1929 at the corner of 10th and Peachtree Streets in Midtown. After relocating several times, the bakery eventually settled on Irby Avenue in Buckhead, where it built a devoted following. (It later moved into a mixed-use building nearby.) Over the decades, the bakery evolved from a small European-style shop into a local institution known for pastries, cakes, petit fours, and classic deli sandwiches. Family owned for generations, Henri’s now operates locations in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, the Westside, and more.

Majestic Diner

Majestic Diner has remained in the same, highly visible space along Ponce de Leon Avenue since 1929. Built as a classic stainless-steel diner, it became popular for late-night dining, serving traditional American diner fare (think breakfast plates, burgers, and pies) around the clock. During the pandemic, overnight service ceased and never resumed. However, the restaurant’s notable neon sign, compact dining room, and mostly unchanged menu keep it a go-to on one of the city’s busiest corridors.

Manuel’s Tavern

Known as a gathering place for journalists and politicians, Manuel’s was founded in 1956 by Manuel Maloof. Remaining in the Maloof family for decades, it briefly closed for renovations in 2015. Today, its walls are filled with campaign buttons, cartoons, and memorabilia. Though all the standard bar drinks and food are offered, these come secondary to the community aspect the tavern serves.

Matthew’s Cafeteria

Downtown Tucker has been home to Matthew’s since 1955 when Bill and Louise Matthews opened the Southern cafeteria. Still family run, it serves fried chicken, country steak, cornbread, and scratch-made veggies. Patrons sit at long tables, preserving a style of dining that has largely disappeared elsewhere in the metro area.

Mary Mac’s Tea Room

The last surviving tearoom from a post–World War II era, Mary Mac’s was founded in 1945 on Ponce de Leon Avenue by Mary McKenzie, The restaurant later passed to famed owner Margaret Lupo and is now owned by Harold Martin Jr. Mary Mac’s serves classic Southern dishes like meatloaf, cube steak, pot roast, and catfish in a multi-room space steeped in nostalgia and local lore. In 2024, the building suffered damage after its roof collapsed due to heavy rain. It has since reopened.

Municipal Market

Serving Atlanta’s downtown neighborhoods, the Municipal Market moved into its current Edgewood Avenue building in 1924. Rather than a single restaurant, the market has houses rotating generations of vendors, from butchers and fishmongers to bakers and international food stalls. Owned by the City of Atlanta, the market has endured fires, economic change, and neighborhood reinvention while remaining one of the city’s longest-running communal food spaces.

Paschal’s

Brothers James and Robert Paschal opened their eponymous restaurant in 1947 in the Sweet Auburn district, and it quickly became one of Atlanta’s most significant soul food institutions. Originally a sandwich shop, it expanded to include a full-service dining room and adjoining motel, becoming a critical gathering place during the Civil Rights movement. Though the business has shifted locations and formats over the years, Paschal’s operates on Northside Drive today, preserving its culinary legacy and historical significance.

The Silver Skillet

The Silver Skillet sits largely unchanged since 1956. Located on 14th Street near the highway, the restaurant is known for breakfast plates filled with biscuits, country ham, and grits, served in a dining room laden with vintage signage and well-worn booths.

Photograph courtesy of The Varsity, Inc.

The Varsity

A drive-in slinging burgers and fries, the Varsity was founded by Frank Gordy in 1928. The business has expanded well beyond its original North Avenue location to Dawsonville, Norcross, Kennesaw, and more. Known for chili dogs, onion rings, and the famous Frosted Orange, the Varsity is a frequent stop for field trips, tourists, and partiers.

The White House

A Buckhead fixture since 1948, the White House has long operated as a diner, serving straightforward Southern breakfast and lunch fare. The late Demos Galaktiadis purchased it in 1971, and his family has run it ever since. Biscuits, burgers, and a loyal group of regulars continue to define the experience, with counter service and affordability as key draws.