Celebrity chef Scott Conant to open an Italian steakhouse in Buckhead

Photograph courtesy of The Americano

Two-time James Beard Award­­–winning chef Scott Conant will open an Italian steakhouse in Buckhead in April. The Americano, will be located in the former Southern Art space at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta and marks the Chopped judge’s first restaurant in the South. “We’ve been holding on to this news for a while now, so it’s nice to let the cat out of the bag,” says Conant, best known for his work at New York restaurants L’Impero, Alto and Scarpetta.

Photograph courtesy of The Americano

This will be the second location of The Americano; the first opened in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 2020. Conant says the Atlanta menu will be similar to the one in Scottsdale, where signature items include tagliatelle Wagyu bolognese ($36), bone-in ribeye ($155 for 45 ounces), and spice-roasted black cod ($38). “To a certain extent, we’re filling a void,” Conant says. “There’s great steakhouses in Atlanta and great Italian food in Atlanta, but we’re bridging the two.” The restaurant will also offer a morning cafe with coffee and pastries.

The atmosphere is billed as hip, with wire light fixtures and modern sculptures. At the island bar and lounge, bartenders will serve cocktails and wines from Italy and the United States. The restaurant will make use of the extensive patio lining Peachtree Road.

Photograph courtesy of The Americano

Photograph courtesy of The Americano

When asked how he plans to lure Atlanta diners—who are historically reluctant to embrace hotel restaurants—Conant says he doesn’t want to leverage his “celebrity-chef” persona. “I always say these restaurants are not about me in any way, shape or form,” he says. “They’re about making our customers happy. That’s how we’ll attract locals.”

Still, if Atlantans give The Americano a try because of its well-known owner, he can live with it. “Whatever gets people in the door is fine,” he says. “As long as the experience brings them back.”

Photograph courtesy of The Americano