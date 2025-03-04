Chef Nick Leahy has two beef-centric restaurants in the works in Milton

Nick Leahy—chef and founder of now-defunct Aix, Tin Tin, and Nick’s Westside—is embracing life in the suburbs. He runs Vice Kitchen butcher shop and retail store in Johns Creek, owns cattle, and operates a slaughterhouse called North Georgia Meat Company. Next up: he’s creating two new restaurants at the Market District Crabapple complex in Milton, each utilizing meat from the farm. Smash Burgers by Vice is slated to open in March, with Vice Steak Bar following in May or June.

“There are not too many places that can say not only do they shop locally, but they own the entire process from the field all the way till it’s on your hamburger or on your plate at the steakhouse,” Leahy says.

Smash Burgers by Vice

A 2,000-square-foot counter service restaurant, Smash Burgers by Vice will offer three signature burgers, plus several build-your-own offerings. Everything but the buns will be made in house; those will be Engelman’s. Sauces will be a focus and include Alabama white sauce and Comeback sauce. For intowners, Leahy is adding a nod to the burger at Nick’s Westside. Called the Westside, it’ll feature pickles, red onion, jalapeño, white American cheese, and garlic aioli. There’s a Southern burger with bacon, fried onions, cheddar, and spicy barbecue sauce, and the Kimcheese burger with kimchi, pickled cucumber, white American, crushed potato chips, and Calabrian chili aioli. Those who opt to design their own burger can choose from Wagyu or grass-fed beef, chicken, or a veggie patty in a single, double, or triple size. Hotdogs and bratwurst will be on the menu as well.

Sides include chips, fried cheese curds, fried pickles, and fries with flavors like parsley, garlic, and loaded (pimento cheese fondue, bacon, hot sauce, sour cream, and scallions). For dessert, there will be soft-serve ice cream, Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches, and Charleston pastry chef Cynthia Wong’s Not Fried Chicken Ice Cream—a frozen treat that looks like a chicken drumstick. Expect beer on tap and wine by the glass.

Formerly the Community Burger at 3100 Heritage Walk, the space features a 50-seat covered patio with TVs for watching sports, as well as turf with yard games like corn hole and giant Jenga. Inside, look for warm woods with pops of blue and green and some “cartoony odes to classic burger icons,” Leahy says.

Vice Steak Bar

Also located on Heritage Walk, Vice Steak Bar is designed to be “casual and approachable” with two patios, Leahy says. “We want this to be the steakhouse you want to come to on a Tuesday, not just for your anniversary.”

Set in the space previously home to Aberdeen Steakhouse, Vice will have a lower price point since the meat comes right from the farm. Leahy is cooking with the whole animal, meaning Vice will offer some untraditional cuts, in addition to filets, strips, flanks, and ribeye. Steaks will be Wagyu or grass-fed, with chicken, pork, fish, and a burger available too.

Chef Holden Mckinstry will lead the kitchen, preparing season appetizers like oysters and crudo. Sides will be served family style and range from creamed corn and Parmesan roasted Brussels to mashed potatoes. Each will come with a small green salad. Bread service will feature biscuits, corn muffins, and dinner rolls. For dessert, Leahy says he’s aiming for “fun and familiar” with a skillet cookies and chocolate mousse.

The bar will serve classics like Vespers and martinis, plus wine from around the world. Beer will be limited to bottles and cans.